Sussex traffic and travel: Collisions in Haywards Heath and Chichester; delays on A27 and A21
Chichester
A286 Basin Road is partially blocked due to a collision.
Nearby, there are delays of six minutes on the Chichester Bypass eastbound between Emsworth Services and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).
There are also delays of two minutes on the bypass eastbound between B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout) and A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout).
Arundel
Delays of seven minutes, and increasing, on The Causeway eastbound between A27 and Station Road.
Goring
Delays of three minutes on Grove Lodge Roundabout eastbound between A27 Warren Road and A27 Upper Brighton Road.
Delays of two minutes on Grove Lodge Roundabout westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Crockhurst Hill (Offington Corner).
Lancing
Delays of seven minutes on Old Shoreham Road westbound between A27 (Southwick/Holmbush turn off) and A27 Upper Brighton Road.
Haywards Heath
B2028 Perrymount Road is partially blocked due to a collision. Traffic is queuing at the roundabout, according to AA Traffic News.
Lewes
Delays of seven minutes on A27 Ranscombe Hill eastbound.
Hastings
There are delays of three minutes on A21 Sedlescombe Road North southbound between A28 Westfield Lane and Old Harrow Road.