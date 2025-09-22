Here’s your travel update across Sussex for the evening of Monday, September 22.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester

A286 Basin Road is partially blocked due to a collision.

Nearby, there are delays of six minutes on the Chichester Bypass eastbound between Emsworth Services and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

Here’s your travel update across Sussex for the evening of Monday, September 22. Photo: Sussex World

There are also delays of two minutes on the bypass eastbound between B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout) and A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout).

Arundel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays of seven minutes, and increasing, on The Causeway eastbound between A27 and Station Road.

Goring

Delays of three minutes on Grove Lodge Roundabout eastbound between A27 Warren Road and A27 Upper Brighton Road.

Delays of two minutes on Grove Lodge Roundabout westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Crockhurst Hill (Offington Corner).

Lancing

Delays of seven minutes on Old Shoreham Road westbound between A27 (Southwick/Holmbush turn off) and A27 Upper Brighton Road.

Haywards Heath

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B2028 Perrymount Road is partially blocked due to a collision. Traffic is queuing at the roundabout, according to AA Traffic News.

Lewes

Delays of seven minutes on A27 Ranscombe Hill eastbound.

Hastings

There are delays of three minutes on A21 Sedlescombe Road North southbound between A28 Westfield Lane and Old Harrow Road.