Sussex traffic and travel: Collisions on A27 and A272

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2025, 08:54 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 09:17 BST
Here’s your travel update across Sussex for Thursday, July 17.

Chichester

Delays of six minutes on A27 Chichester Bypass eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

Lancing

Sussex traffic update. Photo: National World

One lane on the A27 Upper Brighton Road is closed eastbound. Traffic queueing from Manor Road to A2025 Grinstead Lane.

Washington

Delays of eight minutes and increasing on A24 northbound between A24 and A283 The Pike.

Scaynes Hill

A272 Lewes Road is closed both ways from Snowdrop Lane to Ham Lane following a collision.

