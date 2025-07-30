Sussex traffic and travel: Delays due to Qatar Goodwood Festival; road closure in Newhaven amid police incident
Chichester
Delays are expected near Goodwood Racecourse due to the Qatar Goodwood Festival 2025.
Arundel
Delays of two minutes, and increasing, on A27 The Causeway westbound.
Falmer
Slow traffic and a lane closure on the A27 westbound at Coldean Lane (Hollingbury/Ditchling junction) due to a broken-down vehicle.
Newhaven
Newfield Road is closed both ways between A259 Brighton Road and Church Hill due to a police incident. Full story here: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/emergency-incident/new-road-closure-in-newhaven-as-searches-at-property-resume-following-unexploded-munitions-scare-5245897
Polegate
Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A2270 Eastbourne Road both ways at High Street. Delays are expected.
