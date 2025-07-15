Sussex traffic and travel: Delays on A22, A27 and A259
Chichester
There are delays of four minutes on A27 Chichester Bypass eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).
Delays of three minutes, and increasing, on Portfield Roundabout westbound between A27 and A27 Chichester Bypass (Bognor Road Roundabout).
Arundel
Delays of three minutes on A27 Arundel Bypass eastbound, and delays of two minutes westbound.
Durrington
Delays of three minutes on A27 Arundel Road westbound between Links Road and Durrington Hill.
‘Severe’ delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27.
Lancing
Delays of three minutes and increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between A27 and Eighth Avenue.
Delays of two minutes on A27 Old Shoreham Road eastbound.
Felbridge
Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on A22 London Road northbound between Wood Street and Stream Park.
Goddards Green
Slow traffic due to earlier stalled lorry on A2300 eastbound from Stairbridge Lane to Cuckfield Road.
Firle
Delays of four minutes on A27 westbound between Pound Lane (Berwick village turn off) and A27 (Ripe turn off).
Golden Cross
Delays of eight minutes on Boship Roundabout northbound between A22 Hailsham Bypass and A22.
