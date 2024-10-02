Sussex traffic and travel: Delays on A27, A259 and A23 amid construction works and collision
Chichester
Delays of seven minutes, and increasing, on A27 eastbound between Emsworth Services and Fishbourne Roundabout.
Arundel
Delays of two minutes on A27 The Causeway.
Littlehampton
Delays of nine minutes on Crookthorn Lane eastbound between Stanhorn Grove and Church Lane.
Goring
Delays of five minutes, and increasing, on A259 Goring Way.
Worthing
Delays of five minutes on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and Grove Lodge Roundabout.
Storrington
Delays of eight minutes, and increasing on A24 Northbound between A24 and A283 The Pike.
Horley
A23 Brighton Road is partially blocked due to a crash involving a car and a motorbike, according to AA Traffic News.
West Firle
Delays of four minutes on A27 westbound between Pound Lane and Ripe turn off, according to AA Traffic News.
Cross in Hand
The A267 at Cross in Hand is still closed following a serious collision yesterday.
Polegate
Delays of two minutes, and increasing, on A27 westbound between A27 and A22 (Golden Jubilee Roundabout).
Bexhill
Slow traffic due to construction on A259 Barnhorn Road. affecting traffic both ways at The Broadwalk.
Hastings
Slow traffic due to construction on A21 Sedlescombe Road North, affecting traffic both ways at A28 Westfield Lane.