Sussex traffic and travel: Delays on A27, A259 and A23 amid construction works and collision

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 16th Feb 2024, 08:54 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 08:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning (Wednesday, October 2).

Chichester

Delays of seven minutes, and increasing, on A27 eastbound between Emsworth Services and Fishbourne Roundabout.

Arundel

Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning. Photo: National WorldHere is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning. Photo: National World
Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning. Photo: National World

Delays of two minutes on A27 The Causeway.

Littlehampton

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Delays of nine minutes on Crookthorn Lane eastbound between Stanhorn Grove and Church Lane.

Goring

Delays of five minutes, and increasing, on A259 Goring Way.

Worthing

Delays of five minutes on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and Grove Lodge Roundabout.

Storrington

Delays of eight minutes, and increasing on A24 Northbound between A24 and A283 The Pike.

Horley

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A23 Brighton Road is partially blocked due to a crash involving a car and a motorbike, according to AA Traffic News.

West Firle

Delays of four minutes on A27 westbound between Pound Lane and Ripe turn off, according to AA Traffic News.

Cross in Hand

The A267 at Cross in Hand is still closed following a serious collision yesterday.

Polegate

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Delays of two minutes, and increasing, on A27 westbound between A27 and A22 (Golden Jubilee Roundabout).

Bexhill

Slow traffic due to construction on A259 Barnhorn Road. affecting traffic both ways at The Broadwalk.

Hastings

Slow traffic due to construction on A21 Sedlescombe Road North, affecting traffic both ways at A28 Westfield Lane.

Related topics:A23A27SussexA259