Sussex traffic and travel: Delays on A27, A259 and M23 due to construction and rolled vehicle

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 16th Feb 2024, 08:54 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 08:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning (Tuesday, October 1).

Chichester

Delays of seven minutes on A27 eastbound between Emsworth Services and Fishbourne Roundabout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nearby, there are also delays on the A27 Chichester By-pass eastbound between Bognor Road Roundabout and A285 Portfield Way.

Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning. Photo: National WorldHere is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning. Photo: National World
Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning. Photo: National World

Climping

Delays of eight minutes, and increasing, on A259 Crookthorn Lane eastbound between A259 and Church Lane.

Worthing

Delays of eight minutes, and increasing, on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nearby, there are also delays on the A259 eastbound between A259 and Goring Street.

Washington

Delays of six minutes, and increasing, on A24 London Road northbound between A24 and Rock Road.

Horley

One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M23 Southbound from Junction 8 to Junction 9 (Gatwick Airport). Traffic is coping well, according to AA Traffic News.

Warnham

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Delays of four minutes on Robin Hood Roundabout northbound between Broadbridge Heath Roundabout and Great Daux Roundabout.

Heathfield

Road blocked and queueing traffic due to a rolled-over truck on A267 Heathfield Road.

Affecting traffic both ways at B2102 Mayfield Flat, according to AA Traffic News.

Rottingdean

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Delays of five minutes, and increasing, on A259 Marine Drive Westbound between Sutton Avenue and West Street.

West Firle

Delays of seven minutes on A27 westbound between A27 and Burgh Lane.

Bexhill

Slow traffic caused by construction on A259 Barnhorn Road both ways at Brooklands Road.

Hastings

Slow traffic caused by construction on A21 Sedlescombe Road North both ways at A28 Westfield Lane.

Trains in West Sussex are currently disrupted due to a level crossing fault.

Related topics:West SussexA27A259M23Traffic