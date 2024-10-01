Sussex traffic and travel: Delays on A27, A259 and M23 due to construction and rolled vehicle
Chichester
Delays of seven minutes on A27 eastbound between Emsworth Services and Fishbourne Roundabout.
Nearby, there are also delays on the A27 Chichester By-pass eastbound between Bognor Road Roundabout and A285 Portfield Way.
Climping
Delays of eight minutes, and increasing, on A259 Crookthorn Lane eastbound between A259 and Church Lane.
Worthing
Delays of eight minutes, and increasing, on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27.
Nearby, there are also delays on the A259 eastbound between A259 and Goring Street.
Washington
Delays of six minutes, and increasing, on A24 London Road northbound between A24 and Rock Road.
Horley
One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M23 Southbound from Junction 8 to Junction 9 (Gatwick Airport). Traffic is coping well, according to AA Traffic News.
Warnham
Delays of four minutes on Robin Hood Roundabout northbound between Broadbridge Heath Roundabout and Great Daux Roundabout.
Heathfield
Road blocked and queueing traffic due to a rolled-over truck on A267 Heathfield Road.
Affecting traffic both ways at B2102 Mayfield Flat, according to AA Traffic News.
Rottingdean
Delays of five minutes, and increasing, on A259 Marine Drive Westbound between Sutton Avenue and West Street.
West Firle
Delays of seven minutes on A27 westbound between A27 and Burgh Lane.
Bexhill
Slow traffic caused by construction on A259 Barnhorn Road both ways at Brooklands Road.
Hastings
Slow traffic caused by construction on A21 Sedlescombe Road North both ways at A28 Westfield Lane.