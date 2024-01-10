Sussex traffic and travel: Delays on A27, M23 and A23 following multiple collisions across the county
Traffic delays are causing issues across Sussex today. Here’s where:
Chichester
Delays of up to eight minutes have been reported along the Chichester Bypass.
Traffic is queuing on the A27 Eastbound at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout), according to the AA.
Arundel
Delays of three minutes on A27 The Causeway Westbound have been reported.
The average speed here is reportedly 10 mph.
Fontwell
There have been reports of a collision between two vans on A27 Arundel Road, by Fontwell Services Roundabout, according to the AA.
Traffic is reportedly coping well, with delays of up to four minutes.
Worthing
Along the A27, there are currently multiple delays between two and eight minutes, affecting traffic between Offington to Shoreham Bypass.
Lancing
Traffic is moving slowly near Kings Walk which is closed due to gas main work, according to the AA.
Horsham
There is heavy traffic on Northlands Road following a collision, according to the AA.
Traffic is affected both ways from A29 Bognor Road to Mayes Lane.
In Littlehaven, traffic is moving slowly due to temporary traffic signals on Rusper Road near Lambs Farm Road.
Haywards Heath
Traffic is moving slowly in Ansty following a collision on A272 Bolney Road, according to Google Maps.
Crawley
Traffic is queueing due to an earlier stalled vehicle on M23 Gatwick Spur Road inbound at J9A A23 (Gatwick South terminal roundabout).
All lanes have been reopened, the AA has said, but residual delays remain.
Heathfield
Partially blocked and queueing traffic in Cross in Hand following reports of a collision between three cars on the A267, according to the AA.
Brighton
There have been reports of a collision on A23 London Road, according to the AA.
Traffic is reportedly moving slowly Eastbound on the A27. There are currently delays of three minutes and increasing.
There are also delays of five minutes and increasing on A259 Marine Drive Westbound between Lincoln Avenue and B2123 High Street, according to the AA.
Eastbourne
There have been reports of a collision on Pacific Drive, according to the AA.
Traffic is reportedly coping well.
Polegate
There are delays of five minutes and increasing on A27 Westbound between A27 and A22 (Golden Jubilee Roundabout).
Average speed here is 15 mph.
Nearby, traffic is also building up at the temporary traffic signals in A2270 Eastbourne Road.