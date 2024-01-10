Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning (Wednesday, January 10).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Traffic delays are causing issues across Sussex today. Here’s where:

Chichester

Delays of up to eight minutes have been reported along the Chichester Bypass.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning. Photo: National World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic is queuing on the A27 Eastbound at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout), according to the AA.

Arundel

Delays of three minutes on A27 The Causeway Westbound have been reported.

The average speed here is reportedly 10 mph.

Fontwell

There have been reports of a collision between two vans on A27 Arundel Road, by Fontwell Services Roundabout, according to the AA.

Traffic is reportedly coping well, with delays of up to four minutes.

Worthing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along the A27, there are currently multiple delays between two and eight minutes, affecting traffic between Offington to Shoreham Bypass.

Lancing

Traffic is moving slowly near Kings Walk which is closed due to gas main work, according to the AA.

Horsham

There is heavy traffic on Northlands Road following a collision, according to the AA.

Traffic is affected both ways from A29 Bognor Road to Mayes Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Littlehaven, traffic is moving slowly due to temporary traffic signals on Rusper Road near Lambs Farm Road.

Haywards Heath

Traffic is moving slowly in Ansty following a collision on A272 Bolney Road, according to Google Maps.

Crawley

Traffic is queueing due to an earlier stalled vehicle on M23 Gatwick Spur Road inbound at J9A A23 (Gatwick South terminal roundabout).

All lanes have been reopened, the AA has said, but residual delays remain.

Heathfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partially blocked and queueing traffic in Cross in Hand following reports of a collision between three cars on the A267, according to the AA.

Brighton

There have been reports of a collision on A23 London Road, according to the AA.

Traffic is reportedly moving slowly Eastbound on the A27. There are currently delays of three minutes and increasing.

There are also delays of five minutes and increasing on A259 Marine Drive Westbound between Lincoln Avenue and B2123 High Street, according to the AA.

Eastbourne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been reports of a collision on Pacific Drive, according to the AA.

Traffic is reportedly coping well.

Polegate

There are delays of five minutes and increasing on A27 Westbound between A27 and A22 (Golden Jubilee Roundabout).

Average speed here is 15 mph.