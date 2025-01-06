Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning (Monday, January 6).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester

Delays of six minutes on A27 Eastbound between Emsworth Services and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

Nearby, there are also delays of three minutes, and increasing, on Portfield Roundabout westbound between A27 and A27 Chichester Bypass (Bognor Road Roundabout).

Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning. Photo: National World

Climping

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays of eight minutes on A259 Crookthorn Lane eastbound between Stanhorn Grove and Church Lane.

Broadwater

Delays of five minutes on A27 Upper Brighton Road eastbound between Mill Lane and Hadley Avenue.

Billingshurst

Partially blocked due to flooding on A272 Newbridge Road both ways from the Newpound turn off to Rowner Road. Approach with care.

Southwater

Kerves Lane is ‘impassable’ in both directions between Kentwyns Drive and Coltstaple Lane, according to the AA. This is due to flooding in the area.

Barcombe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barcombe Mills Road and Crink Hill are also ‘impassable’ due to flooding. Affecting travel both ways between School Hill and the A26.

Beddingham

Delays of two minutes on A27 Westbound between A27 and A26 (Beddingham Roundabout).

Alciston

Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on A27 westbound between Folkington Lane and Station Road (Drusilla's Roundabout).

Jevington

Road closed and heavy traffic due to fallen tree on Jevington Road both ways from Old Mill Lane to Church Lane.