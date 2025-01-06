Sussex traffic and travel: Roads blocked due to flooding and fallen tree; delays on A27
Chichester
Delays of six minutes on A27 Eastbound between Emsworth Services and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).
Nearby, there are also delays of three minutes, and increasing, on Portfield Roundabout westbound between A27 and A27 Chichester Bypass (Bognor Road Roundabout).
Climping
Delays of eight minutes on A259 Crookthorn Lane eastbound between Stanhorn Grove and Church Lane.
Broadwater
Delays of five minutes on A27 Upper Brighton Road eastbound between Mill Lane and Hadley Avenue.
Billingshurst
Partially blocked due to flooding on A272 Newbridge Road both ways from the Newpound turn off to Rowner Road. Approach with care.
Southwater
Kerves Lane is ‘impassable’ in both directions between Kentwyns Drive and Coltstaple Lane, according to the AA. This is due to flooding in the area.
Barcombe
Barcombe Mills Road and Crink Hill are also ‘impassable’ due to flooding. Affecting travel both ways between School Hill and the A26.
Beddingham
Delays of two minutes on A27 Westbound between A27 and A26 (Beddingham Roundabout).
Alciston
Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on A27 westbound between Folkington Lane and Station Road (Drusilla's Roundabout).
Jevington
Road closed and heavy traffic due to fallen tree on Jevington Road both ways from Old Mill Lane to Church Lane.