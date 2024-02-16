BREAKING

Sussex traffic and travel: Several road closures across the county and 'severe' train delays

Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning (Friday, February 16).
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 16th Feb 2024, 08:54 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 08:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The roads are much quieter this week due to it being half term, but there are many road closures and works currently in place across the county.

Here’s where to look out for on your commute this morning:

Lancing

Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning. Photo: National WorldHere is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning. Photo: National World
Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning. Photo: National World
Most Popular

Traffic is slow in Lancing due to temporary traffic signals on A259 Brighton Road at Shopsdam Road.

Washington

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Traffic is slow on the A283 Storrington Road near Georges Lane due to construction, according to AA Traffic News.

Crawley

There have been reports of a stalled vehicle on the A23 at M23 J11 (Pease Pottage).

Traffic is coping well, according to AA Traffic News, though police are reportedly en route to investigate.

Haywards Heath

There are multiple temporary traffic signals on B2111 Scamps Hill due to electricity works and gas main works.

These are in place at Gravelye Lane and East Mascalls Lane.

Brighton

Traffic is currently moving slowly in the city centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Portland Street is closed due to electricity work from Spring Gardens to B2066 North Street.

Eastbourne

Road closed due to water main work on Cambridge Road both ways from A259 Seaside to Latimer Road.

Bexhill

There are many road closures affecting Bexhill this morning.

Cranston Rise is closed both ways from Walton Park to Cranston Avenue due to construction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chestnut Walk is closed both ways from A259 Little Common Road (Wheatsheaf Inn) to The Gorseway, also due to construction.

Nearby, Peartree Lane is closed both ways from A269 Ninfield Road to Turkey Road due to flooding.

Hastings

Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A21 Sedlescombe Road North both ways near Harlequin Gardens.

AA Traffic News has said to expect delays.

Southern Rail

Lines have reopened after a person was hit by a train between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport earlier today.

Southern Rail said trains may continue to be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected until 12pm.

Related topics:SussexTraffic