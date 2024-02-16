Sussex traffic and travel: Several road closures across the county and 'severe' train delays
The roads are much quieter this week due to it being half term, but there are many road closures and works currently in place across the county.
Here’s where to look out for on your commute this morning:
Lancing
Traffic is slow in Lancing due to temporary traffic signals on A259 Brighton Road at Shopsdam Road.
Washington
Traffic is slow on the A283 Storrington Road near Georges Lane due to construction, according to AA Traffic News.
Crawley
There have been reports of a stalled vehicle on the A23 at M23 J11 (Pease Pottage).
Traffic is coping well, according to AA Traffic News, though police are reportedly en route to investigate.
Haywards Heath
There are multiple temporary traffic signals on B2111 Scamps Hill due to electricity works and gas main works.
These are in place at Gravelye Lane and East Mascalls Lane.
Brighton
Traffic is currently moving slowly in the city centre.
Portland Street is closed due to electricity work from Spring Gardens to B2066 North Street.
Eastbourne
Road closed due to water main work on Cambridge Road both ways from A259 Seaside to Latimer Road.
Bexhill
There are many road closures affecting Bexhill this morning.
Cranston Rise is closed both ways from Walton Park to Cranston Avenue due to construction.
Chestnut Walk is closed both ways from A259 Little Common Road (Wheatsheaf Inn) to The Gorseway, also due to construction.
Nearby, Peartree Lane is closed both ways from A269 Ninfield Road to Turkey Road due to flooding.
Hastings
Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A21 Sedlescombe Road North both ways near Harlequin Gardens.
AA Traffic News has said to expect delays.
Southern Rail
Lines have reopened after a person was hit by a train between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport earlier today.
Southern Rail said trains may continue to be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.
Disruption is expected until 12pm.