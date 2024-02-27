Chichester

Delays are affecting most of the city centre, with traffic currently queueing on A27 Eastbound at A259 Cathedral Way.

The delays are currently averaging eight minutes, and increasing, between Emsworth Services and Fishbourne Roundabout.

Average speed here is 10mph.

Increasing delays are also affecting travel on the Chichester Bypass Eastbound between Bognor Road Roundabout and Oving Crossroads, as well as at B2145 Whyke Road.

Bognor

There are delays of six minutes, and increasing, on A259 Westbound in Colworth.

Additionally, the A29 Shripney Road is closed between Saltbox Roundabout and Lidsey Road due to severe flooding, according to West Sussex County Council.

The council has urged drivers to adhere to the road closure and follow diversion routes.

Clymping

Delays of eight minutes on A259 Crookthorn Lane Eastbound between A259 and Church Lane.

Lyminster

Lyminster Road is reportedly ‘just passable’ due to flooding on the A284, according to the AA.

This is affecting travel both ways between Calceto Lane and Church Lane.

Washington

There are currently delay of nine minutes on A24 London Road Northbound between A24 and A283 The Pike.

Average speed here is 10mph.

Shoreham

There are currently ‘severe’ delays of ten minutes, and increasing, on A259 Brighton Road Eastbound.

Average speed here is 10mph.

Horsham

There are currently delays of three minutes on Robin Hood Roundabout Northbound between A24 (Broadbridge Heath Roundabout) and A264 (Great Daux Roundabout).

Average speed here is 10mph.

Barcombe

Mill Lane is closed due to flooding, affecting travel both ways between Paddockhurst Lane and Haywards Heath Road.

Wealden

There have been reports of a collision involving three cars on Hammer Lane, both ways from Cowbeech Road to Horam Turnoff affected.

Traffic is reportedly coping well, according to AA Traffic News.

Hastings

Traffic is slow due to emergency repairs on A21 both ways at Marley Lane, Sedlescombe, according to AA Traffic News.

Temporary traffic lights are in operation around sink holes that have appeared following yesterdays’ flooding.

