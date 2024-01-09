Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning.

Rail disruption and traffic delays are causing issues across Sussex today. Here’s where:

Broadbridge Heath

Traffic is slow due to a collision in Byfleets Lane, according to the AA.

Chichester

Traffic is queuing on the A27 Eastbound before A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). There are ‘severe’ delays of eleven minutes and increasing here, the AA has reported.

A259 Westbound between Rowan Way and B2144 Drayton Lane is experiencing delays of nine minutes and increasing.

Average speed is 15 mph.

Clymping

According to the AA, there are delays of seven minutes and increasing on A259 Crookthorn Lane Eastbound between Wish Field Drive and Church Lane.

Average speed is 15 mph.

Worthing

There are delays in multiple areas on A27 Upper Brighton Road.

Westbound between Church Lane and First Avenue is affected by delays of three minutes.

Eastbound between Half Moon Lane and Pines Avenue is affected by delays of five minutes, though these are easing, according to the AA.

Average speed in the area is currently ten mph.

Shoreham

Multiple areas are currently affected by delays.

There are delays of three minutes on A27 Shoreham By-Pass Eastbound between Manor Road and Coombes Road (Lancing College Traffic Lights). Average speed is 15 mph.

Delays of two minutes on A259 High Street Eastbound between Old Salts Farm Road and A283 Old Shoreham Road (The Bridge Inn roundabout). Average speed is 15 mph.

Falmer

According to the AA, Lewes Road in Falmer is closed following a collision which took place at about 3am.

Both ways are affected between B2123 The Drove (Falmer/Rottingdean Junction) and A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout), the AA said. There are ‘severe’ delays of up to 13 minutes and increasing, with an average speed of between five and 10 mph.

Peacehaven

Traffic is slow due to construction work on A259 South Coast Road both ways at Mayfield Avenue, according to the AA.

There are delays of seven minutes and increasing on A259 South Coast Road Eastbound between Nevill Road and Central Avenue.

Average speed is 10 mph.

Hailsham

There are currently delays of seven minutes in Golden Cross.

Delays are affecting traffic in Boship Roundabout Northbound between A22 Hailsham Bypass and A22.

Average speed is15 mph.

Rail travel

A fault with the signalling system between Eastbourne and Lewes means that trains have to run at reduced speed on the line towards Lewes, Southern Rail said.