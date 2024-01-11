Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning (Thursday, January 11).

Rail disruption and traffic delays are causing issues across Sussex today. Here’s where:

Chichester

A27 Chichester Bypass is partially blocked following a collision at the Bognor Road Roundabout, according to the AA.

There are delays of three minutes and increasing on A27 Eastbound between A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout) and A285 Portfield Way.

Nearby, at Drayton, there are delays of eight minutes and increasing on A259 Westbound between Rowan Way and B2144 Drayton Lane.

‘Severe’ delays of ten minutes and increasing are also affecting the A27 Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Average speed is 10 mph.

Fontwell

Delays of eight minutes and increasing on Lidsey Road Northbound between A29 Shripney Road and A29 Fontwell Avenue.

Average speed is 10 mph.

Arundel

Delays of four minutes but easing on A27 The Causeway Westbound in West Sussex. Average speed is 15 mph.

Clymping

Delays of nine minutes and increasing on A259 Crookthorn Lane Eastbound between B2259 Flansham Lane and Church Lane.

Average speed is 10 mph.

Barnham

A road near the railway station is closed due to water main work, according to the AA.

The B2233 Barnham Road is affected both ways from Orchard Way to Elm Grove.

Burgess Hill

The AA has reported a collision on A273 Jane Murray Way at York Road.

Traffic is reportedly coping well.

Worthing

Delays of six minutes and increasing on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27. Average speed is 10 mph.

Goring-By-Sea

Delays of four minutes on A259 Goring Way Eastbound between A259 and Goring Way. Average speed is 10 mph.

Wilmington

Traffic is moving slowly near Folkington Lane in the construction area approaching Polegate.

According to the AA, there are ‘severe’ delays of ten minutes and increasing on A27 Lewes Road Westbound in East Sussex.

Average speed here is 10 mph.

Litlington

A road has been closed due to black ice, according to the AA.

Litlington Road is affected both ways between A259 East Dean Road and South Downs Way.

Eastbourne

Delays may be caused by temporary traffic signals placed on multiple Eastbourne roads.

Signals have been put up at A2021 Kings Drive due to electricity work on Decoy Drive, as well as at A2270 Eastbourne Road near Broad Road due to telecoms work.

Rail travel

A signalling fault is causing disruption to rail travel in Sussex this morning.

Southern Rail said a fault with the signalling system between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges is causing disruption to journeys running between these stations.

As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or diverted.

