Chichester

‘Severe’ delays of 21 minutes, and increasing, have been reported on A27 Eastbound between Emsworth Services and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). This is due to a stalled vehicle partially blocking the road.

Nearby, at the Bognor Road Roundabout, there are reported delays and and average speed of 5mph.

Collisions and flooding have caused disruption to travel across Sussex this morning (February 28). Photo: National World

Petworth

There have been reports of a crash on A272 Midhurst Road, affecting travel both ways near A285 Station Road.

Clapham

Traffic is queueing on A280 Long Furlong both ways at Michelgrove Lane in the construction area, according to AA Traffic News.

Cowfold

There are currently delays heading into Cowfold. Traffic congestion on A272 both ways at A281 (Village Hall Roundabout).

Dial Post

The A24 northbound at Worthing Road is partially blocked with queueing traffic due to a stalled vehicle.

Barcombe

Mill Lane is still closed due to flooding, affecting travel both ways between Paddockhurst Lane and Haywards Heath Road.

Hassocks

There have been reports of a collision involving two cars in St Helena Lane, affecting travel both ways at Streat Lane. However, traffic is coping well, according to AA Traffic News.

Worthing

Delays of five minutes, and increasing, on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound.

Shoreham

Delays of seven minutes, and increasing, on A27 Shoreham By-Pass Eastbound between Church Lane and Old Shoreham Road (Shoreham Airport Traffic Lights).

Brighton and Hove

Partially blocked and slow traffic due to a stalled vehicle on A27 Eastbound at A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off).

Further along the A27 (Westbound), there are delays of four minutes between A270 (Stanmer Park) and A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off).

Lewes

Queueing traffic on A27 Eastbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).

Alfriston

Road is still blocked due to flooding on North Street both ways between Lullington Road and Sloe Lane.

Bexhill

Road closed due to construction on Newlands Avenue both ways between Down Road and Bancroft Road.

Hastings

There are temporary traffic signals in place at Vicarage Lane due to water main work on Wheel Lane.