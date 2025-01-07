Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning (Tuesday, January 7).

Chichester

Delays of nine minutes, and increasing, on the A27 eastbound between Emsworth Services and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

Nearby, there are delays of four minutes, and increasing, on Portfield Roundabout westbound between A27 and A27 Chichester Bypass (Bognor Road Roundabout).

One lane on A286 Stockbridge Road is closed due to emergency repairs and gas work.

Climping

‘Severe’ delays of twelve minutes, and increasing, on A259 eastbound between Stanhorn Grove and Ferry Road.

Arundel

There are delays of five minutes on A27 Chichester Road westbound between Arundel Road and A284 Arundel Bypass (Ford Road Roundabout).

Goring

Delays of seven minutes, and increasing, on A259 Goring Way eastbound between A280 Angmering Bypass (Blue Sta r Roundabout) and Al dsworth Avenue.

Broadwater

Delays of three minutes, and increasing, on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between Church Lane and Forest Road.

There are also delays of six minutes on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27.

Lancing

Upper Brighton Road is partially blocked at at Grinstead Lane due to a collision. Traffic is moving slowly, according to the AA.

Washington

Delays of nine minutes, and increasing, on A24 northbound between A24 and A283 The Pike.

Warnham

Delays of four minutes on Robin Hood Roundabout northbound between A24 (Broadbridge Heath Roundabout) and A24 (Great Daux Roundabout).

Crawley

No through traffic allowed on The Dingle (both ways between Ifield Road and Quantock Close) due to gas main work.

Barcombe

Barcombe Mills Road and Crink Hill are ‘impassable’ due to flooding. Affecting travel both ways between School Hill and the A26.

Golden Cross

Delays of six minutes on Boship Roundabout northbound between A22 Hailsham Bypass and A22 Whitesmiths.

Beddingham

‘Severe’ delays of 13 minutes on A27 westbound between A27 and A26 (Beddingham Roundabout), according to the AA.

Milton Street

Lullington Road is closed both ways between Alfriston Road and Milton Street due to flooding.

Polegate

Delays of six minutes, and increasing, on A27 westbound between A259 (Pevensey Roundabout) and A22 (Golden Jubilee Roundabout).