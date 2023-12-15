Sussex traffic and travel: ‘Severe delays’ on A27 in East Sussex and stalled car causing traffic
Delays are affecting travel across Sussex this morning. Here’s where’s affected:
Crawley:
Lane closed due to construction on A23 Crawley Avenue both ways between Ifield Roundabout and A2220 Horsham Road (Cheals Roundabout). Expect delays.
Worthing:
Reports of stalled vehicle on A2032 Littlehampton Road both ways from The Boulevard to Ringmer Road.
Hastings:
Road closed due to telecoms work on Hollington Old Lane One Way Street from B2159 Battle Road to Stonehouse Drive.
Chichester:
Road closed due to water main work on Stane Street both ways from Old Arundel Road to Sidengreen Lane.
Eastbourne:
Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A27 Lewes Road Eastbound in East Sussex. Average speed ten mph.