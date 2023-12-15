BREAKING

Sussex traffic and travel: ‘Severe delays’ on A27 in East Sussex and stalled car causing traffic

Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning.
By Sam Pole
Published 15th Dec 2023, 08:35 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 08:35 GMT
Delays are affecting travel across Sussex this morning. Here’s where’s affected:

Crawley:

Lane closed due to construction on A23 Crawley Avenue both ways between Ifield Roundabout and A2220 Horsham Road (Cheals Roundabout). Expect delays.

Worthing:

Reports of stalled vehicle on A2032 Littlehampton Road both ways from The Boulevard to Ringmer Road.

Hastings:

Road closed due to telecoms work on Hollington Old Lane One Way Street from B2159 Battle Road to Stonehouse Drive.

Chichester:

Road closed due to water main work on Stane Street both ways from Old Arundel Road to Sidengreen Lane.

Eastbourne:

Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A27 Lewes Road Eastbound in East Sussex. Average speed ten mph.

