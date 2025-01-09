Sussex traffic and travel: Snow and ice causing disruption; 'severe' delays on A27
Chichester
Delays on Portfield Roundabout Westbound between A27 and A27 Chichester Bypass (Bognor Road Roundabout).
Arundel
Delays of five minutes, and increasing, on A27 Chichester Road westbound between Arundel Road and A284 Arundel Bypass (Ford Road Roundabout).
Worthing
Delays of two minutes on Grove Lodge Roundabout westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Crockhurst Hill (Offington Corner).
Delays of seven minutes, and increasing, on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27.
Felbridge
Delays of five minutes on A22 Eastbourne Road northbound in West Sussex.
Patcham
Woodbourne Avenue is impassable due to snow. Affecting travel both ways from Larkfield Way to Beechwood Avenue.
However, traffic is coping well, according to AA Traffic News.
Falmer
B2123 The Drove is ‘just passable’ and experiencing heavy traffic both ways between Warren Road and A27 Falmer Hill (Falmer/Rottingdean Junction).
Ditchling
Ditchling Beacon is ‘just passable’ due to snow, affecting travel both ways between the A27 and the B2112.
Lewes
A275 Neville Road is ‘just passable’ due to snow and ice. Affecting travel both ways from A2029 Offham Road to A277 Western Road.
Beddingham
‘Severe’ delays of eleven minutes, and increasing, on A27 westbound between A27 and A26 (Beddingham Roundabout).
Newhaven
Delays of two minutes on A259 South Way westbound.
Exceat
Delays of one minute on A259 Eastbourne Road westbound.
Upper Dicker
Delays of seven minutes on Boship Roundabout northbound between A22 Hailsham Bypass and A22.