Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning (Thursday, January 9).

Chichester

Delays on Portfield Roundabout Westbound between A27 and A27 Chichester Bypass (Bognor Road Roundabout).

Arundel

Delays of five minutes, and increasing, on A27 Chichester Road westbound between Arundel Road and A284 Arundel Bypass (Ford Road Roundabout).

Worthing

Delays of two minutes on Grove Lodge Roundabout westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Crockhurst Hill (Offington Corner).

Delays of seven minutes, and increasing, on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27.

Felbridge

Delays of five minutes on A22 Eastbourne Road northbound in West Sussex.

Patcham

Woodbourne Avenue is impassable due to snow. Affecting travel both ways from Larkfield Way to Beechwood Avenue.

However, traffic is coping well, according to AA Traffic News.

Falmer

B2123 The Drove is ‘just passable’ and experiencing heavy traffic both ways between Warren Road and A27 Falmer Hill (Falmer/Rottingdean Junction).

Ditchling

Ditchling Beacon is ‘just passable’ due to snow, affecting travel both ways between the A27 and the B2112.

Lewes

A275 Neville Road is ‘just passable’ due to snow and ice. Affecting travel both ways from A2029 Offham Road to A277 Western Road.

Beddingham

‘Severe’ delays of eleven minutes, and increasing, on A27 westbound between A27 and A26 (Beddingham Roundabout).

Newhaven

Delays of two minutes on A259 South Way westbound.

Exceat

Delays of one minute on A259 Eastbourne Road westbound.

Upper Dicker

Delays of seven minutes on Boship Roundabout northbound between A22 Hailsham Bypass and A22.