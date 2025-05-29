Sussex traffic and travel: Stalled vehicle in West Sussex and closed road causes Eastbourne bus route change
On Jevington Road between Polegate and Friston Pond, the road has now been reported as reopened.
On the A272 East of the Buckbarn, roadworks causing a number of delays.
In Eastbourne, Rodmill Drive will be closed until 30th May due to major resurfacing works The Stage Coach 1A, 6, 6A, 51, 52, 53, 53A, 54, 54A, 54B will all be diverted. Please note that 1A services will not be serving the District General Hospital
The A284 Lyminster road remains closed both ways by roadworks diversion via the bypass.
In Crawley, there is one lane closed due to stalled vehicle on A23 Southbound after M23 J11 (Pease Pottage). Traffic is said to be coping well.
The following information was sourced was sources with Sussex Traffic Watch and AA Road Watch.
