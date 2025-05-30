Sussex traffic and travel: swing bridge to open and West Sussex delays in Chichester

These are your morning traffic updates for Friday, May 30,

Just off the A27 in Lancing, there are temporary traffic signals due to construction on West Street both ways around St Marys Close.

Newhaven swing bridge will be opening this afternoon, at around 3pm. Expect long delays in the Newhaven are,

On Terminus Road in Chichester, temporary traffic signals due to construction on Terminus Road both ways at Southern Gate.

This traffic information was sourced with the help of AA Road Watch and Sussex Traffic Watch.