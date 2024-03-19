Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bognor Regis

A road has been closed in North Bersted due to a ‘serious crash’, according to AA Traffic News.

The closure is reportedly in place on B2259 Chichester Road Southbound from A259 Gladius Way to Chalcraft Lane / North Bersted Street.

Chichester

Usual congestion in the city centre. Delays of six minutes on A27 Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

Arundel

Delays of two minutes on A27 Chichester Road Westbound between Arundel Road and A284 Arundel By Pass.

Washington

One mile of queueing traffic is causing delays on A24 London Road Northbound before the A283 (Washington Roundabout).

Uckfield

Traffic is reportedly moving slowly on A22 Uckfield Bypass Northbound from B2102 (Copwood roundabout) to A26 (Black Down roundabout).

Worthing

Delays of seven minutes, and increasing, on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27.

Nearby, there are also delays of eight minutes, and increasing, on A283 Steyning Road Eastbound between Clays Hill and A27 Shoreham By-Pass (Steyning turn off).

Saltdean

Slow traffic on A259 Marine Drive Westbound from Ambleside Avenue to B2123 High Street.

Brighton and Hove

Delays of five minutes, and increasing, on Patcham By-Pass Southbound between A23 London Road and A23 Preston Road.

Lewes

The A27 near Lewes is experiencing delays of nine minutes westbound.

Polegate

Delays of two minutes, and increasing, on A27 Westbound between A27 and A22 (Golden Jubilee Roundabout).