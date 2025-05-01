Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s your travel update across Sussex for Thursday, May 1.

Chichester

Delays of nine minutes, and increasing, on A27 Chichester Bypass eastbound between Emsworth Services and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

Nearby, there are delays of three minutes on the bypass eastbound between Bognor Road Roundabout and A285 Portfield Way.

Sussex traffic update. Photo: National World

Bognor Regis

Ockley Road is closed both ways from B2166 Argyle Circus to Linden Road as fire crews tackle a scrap yard blaze.

Argyle Road is also closed both ways from West Street to Linden Road due to the fire.

Clymping

There are ‘severe’ delays of 15 minutes on the A259 eastbound between Worms Lane and Church Lane.

Westbound, delays have reached five minutes.

Arundel

Delays of four minutes on A27 Chichester Road westbound between Arundel Road and A284 Arundel Bypass (Ford Road Roundabout).

Horsham

A24 Dorking Road northbound is partially blocked at Marches Road due to a broken-down vehicle.

Goring

Delays of three minutes on A259 Goring Way eastbound between A259 and Aldsworth Avenue.

Worthing

Delays of two minutes on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between Lambleys Lane (Lyons Farm Traffic Lights) and Third Avenue.

Eastbound, there are delays of nine minutes on Crockhurst Hill.

Falmer

Traffic is queueing for two miles on the A27 both ways at Carden Avenue due to construction work.

Saltdean

There are delays of three minutes on A259 Marine Drive westbound between A259 and B2123 High Street.

Polegate

Delays of two minutes on the A27 westbound between Polegate Bypass and Pevensey Bypass.

Golden Cross

There are delays of four minutes on Boship Roundabout Northbound between A22 Hailsham Bypass and A22.

Hailsham

A295 South Road is partially blocked following a collision.