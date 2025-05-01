Sussex traffic and travel: two-mile queues on A27; delays across county
Chichester
Delays of nine minutes, and increasing, on A27 Chichester Bypass eastbound between Emsworth Services and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).
Nearby, there are delays of three minutes on the bypass eastbound between Bognor Road Roundabout and A285 Portfield Way.
Bognor Regis
Ockley Road is closed both ways from B2166 Argyle Circus to Linden Road as fire crews tackle a scrap yard blaze.
Argyle Road is also closed both ways from West Street to Linden Road due to the fire.
Clymping
There are ‘severe’ delays of 15 minutes on the A259 eastbound between Worms Lane and Church Lane.
Westbound, delays have reached five minutes.
Arundel
Delays of four minutes on A27 Chichester Road westbound between Arundel Road and A284 Arundel Bypass (Ford Road Roundabout).
Horsham
A24 Dorking Road northbound is partially blocked at Marches Road due to a broken-down vehicle.
Goring
Delays of three minutes on A259 Goring Way eastbound between A259 and Aldsworth Avenue.
Worthing
Delays of two minutes on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between Lambleys Lane (Lyons Farm Traffic Lights) and Third Avenue.
Eastbound, there are delays of nine minutes on Crockhurst Hill.
Falmer
Traffic is queueing for two miles on the A27 both ways at Carden Avenue due to construction work.
Saltdean
There are delays of three minutes on A259 Marine Drive westbound between A259 and B2123 High Street.
Polegate
Delays of two minutes on the A27 westbound between Polegate Bypass and Pevensey Bypass.
Golden Cross
There are delays of four minutes on Boship Roundabout Northbound between A22 Hailsham Bypass and A22.
Hailsham
A295 South Road is partially blocked following a collision.
