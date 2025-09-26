Sussex traffic: blocked road in village causes delays and swing bridge set to open

Here are your Sussex morning traffic updates for Friday, September 26.

There have been reports of partially blocked and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on A272 Eastbound between Maplehurst Road and A281 (Village Hall Roundabout).

Meanwhile, drivers on the A272 face delays this morning. A vehicle broke down on the eastbound stretch of the road.

The incident happened between Maplehurst Road and the A281 Village Hall roundabout, leaving the route partially blocked and causing queues to build in the area.

And finally, the Newhaven Swing Bridge will be opening today. Expect delays 13:50 on the A259 both ways.

There’s also traffic reported on the A23 Crawley Avenue Northbound from A2220 Horsham Road (Cheals Roundabout) to Ifield Avenue. A lane closure is in place due to construction.

The traffic information in this article was sourced from AA Road Watch and Sussex Traffic Watch.