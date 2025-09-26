Sussex traffic: blocked road in village causes delays and swing bridge set to open
There have been reports of partially blocked and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on A272 Eastbound between Maplehurst Road and A281 (Village Hall Roundabout).
And finally, the Newhaven Swing Bridge will be opening today. Expect delays 13:50 on the A259 both ways.
There’s also traffic reported on the A23 Crawley Avenue Northbound from A2220 Horsham Road (Cheals Roundabout) to Ifield Avenue. A lane closure is in place due to construction.
The traffic information in this article was sourced from AA Road Watch and Sussex Traffic Watch.