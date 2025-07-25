Sussex Traffic: Chichester delays, Polegate roadworks cause congestion and Seaford incident
On the A2270 on Eastbourne Road, Polegate, roadworks with temporary lights are ongoing. Expect delays at peak times.
An incident was being investigated at Blacthington Pond Avondale Road, Seaford on Thursday, July 24. The incident does not appear to be vehicle or road-related, but the road may still be closed or blocked off.
On Bognor Road in Chichester, there is said to be queuing traffic and delays increasing due to the morning rush.
In Brighton, the A270 is congested and delays are expected to continue as the morning progresses.
The following traffic information was sourced from AA Road Watch and Sussex Traffic Watch on X.
