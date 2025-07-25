Sussex Traffic: Chichester delays, Polegate roadworks cause congestion and Seaford incident

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 25th Jul 2025, 09:02 BST
Here are your Sussex traffic updates for the morning of Friday, July 25.placeholder image
Here are your Sussex traffic updates for the morning of Friday, July 25.
Here are your Sussex traffic updates for the morning of Friday, July 25.

On the A2270 on Eastbourne Road, Polegate, roadworks with temporary lights are ongoing. Expect delays at peak times.

An incident was being investigated at Blacthington Pond Avondale Road, Seaford on Thursday, July 24. The incident does not appear to be vehicle or road-related, but the road may still be closed or blocked off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Bognor Road in Chichester, there is said to be queuing traffic and delays increasing due to the morning rush.

In Brighton, the A270 is congested and delays are expected to continue as the morning progresses.

The following traffic information was sourced from AA Road Watch and Sussex Traffic Watch on X.

Related topics:PolegateSussexSeafordChichesterBrighton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice