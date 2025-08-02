Sussex traffic: Collisions reported on A24 and A271

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 13:05 BST
Collisions have been reported on the A24 in West Sussex and the A271 in East Sussex.

AA Traffic News has reported delays in the Horsham district after an incident – involving two cars – around 11.20am on Saturday (August 2).

A traffic notice read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A24 Worthing Road southbound at the B2135 (West Grinstead turn-off).

"Congestion to the A272 Cowfold turn-off.”

Collisions have been reported on the A24 in West Sussex and the A271 in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex World stock imageplaceholder image
Collisions have been reported on the A24 in West Sussex and the A271 in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex World stock image

Meanwhile, a partial road closure is reportedly in place near Battle – after a collision involving a motorcyclist – around 11.15am.

The AA reported: “Partially blocked due to crash, a car and a motorcycle involved on A271 both ways near Ashburnham Village turn-off.”

Follow live traffic updates at www.theaa.com/route-planner/

