Sussex traffic: Collisions reported on A24 and A271

Collisions have been reported on the A24 in West Sussex and the A271 in East Sussex.

AA Traffic News has reported delays in the Horsham district after an incident – involving two cars – around 11.20am on Saturday (August 2).

A traffic notice read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A24 Worthing Road southbound at the B2135 (West Grinstead turn-off).

"Congestion to the A272 Cowfold turn-off.”

Meanwhile, a partial road closure is reportedly in place near Battle – after a collision involving a motorcyclist – around 11.15am.

The AA reported: “Partially blocked due to crash, a car and a motorcycle involved on A271 both ways near Ashburnham Village turn-off.”

Follow live traffic updates at www.theaa.com/route-planner/