Sussex traffic: Crawley and Lewes incidents causing delays
On the M23 Northbound just before junction 10, Crawley incident ongoing, queuing traffic continues from just after Junction 11 Pease Pottage.
On Piddinghoe Road, just south of Northease Manor School, there has been a road traffic collision, the road road possibly blocked.
In Eastbourne on the A2270 Road, Polegate roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays in both directions, no current work going on, it’s just coned off.
Meanwhile, the A259 at Bulverhythe between Bexhill and Hastings roadworks with temporary lights have been cleared.
The following information was sourced from Sussex Traffic Watch on X and AA Road Watch.
