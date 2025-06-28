Sussex traffic: Delays due to 'traffic lights malfunction' in Hastings

Motorists are experiencing delays in Hastings due to a ‘traffic lights malfunction’ today (Saturday, June 28).

Temporary traffic lights in place on A2101 Queens Road, near Stonefield Place, are ‘working incorrectly’, according to AA Traffic News.

Traffic is moving slowly as motorists are warned to ‘approach with care’, and bus services have been forced to divert.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach South East said: “Due to the temporary traffic lights malfunction on Queens Road our 322,329,324,323 services will be unable to serve Morrisons till further notice.”

More on this as we have it.

