Sussex Traffic: Emergency road closure, A259 delays and swing bridge to open twice

Here are your traffic updates for the morning of Tuesday, September 23.

There has been an emergency road closure this morning. Southwater Road, St Leonards, is currently closed. This is due to a void in the carriageway outside number 51.

The road will remain closed at this time and further updates will follow on when the road will be reopened.

Meanwhile, on the A259 at Shoreham, there’s reports of slow and queuing traffic both ways.

Traffic updates for the morning of Monday, September 22.

Further West, on the A27 Chichester bypass, there’s queuing traffic both ways towards the Bognor Bridge roundabout.

In Newhaven, the swing bridge will be opening today, Tuesday 23 September 2025 at 12:15 pm and 13:30 pm. Road users in the area should expect some delays.

The traffic information in this article was sourced from AA Road Watch and Sussex Traffic Watch on X.