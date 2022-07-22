Sussex traffic evening update: Friday, July 22

There is heavy traffic in both directions on the Chichester Bypass.

There will be lane closures from 8pm-6am eastbound and westbound on the A27 between the A24 South and the A2025.

The closures are for roadworks, according to National Highways.

Traffic news

Earlier today the AA said the A281 was partially blocked in both directions near the Rushfield Plant Centre due to a ‘rolled over car’.

Clarendon Road in Brighton was also closed in both directions between Conway Street and Goldstone Villas earlier today due to a police incident, according to the AA.

Traffic has been seen on the A259 westbound by Brighton Pier.