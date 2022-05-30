Sussex traffic: Evening update - Monday, May 30

There are delays on the A27 Chichester bypass both ways from the A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) to A285 Portfield Way.

Motorists driving along the A27 near Worthing may experience heavy traffic on Arundel Road in Southbound at the A280.

The road is reportedly partially blocked due to a stalled vehicle on the roundabout at the bottom of Long Furlong.

Traffic stock image

There is another stalled vehicle further along the A27 at the Shoreham bypass around the A283 Steyning Road.

In Golden Cross, near Lewes, there are reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike on the A22.

The road is partially blocked and traffic is slow and queuing both ways on the A22 and around the B2124 Lewes Road.