Sussex traffic and travel

Brighton – Eastern Road will be closed this weekend near the 3Ts construction site at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

Southern Rail has announced that buses will replace trains all weekend between East Grinstead, Crowborough and Uckfield due to engineering work. Services between London Bridge and Uckfield will not run and services between London Victoria and East Grinstead will start and terminate at Woldingham.

Shoreham – the A259 is blocked after reports of a collision involving three vehicles on the High Street around John Street.

A283 near Storrington – there are emergency repairs taking place with temporary traffic signals after a three-car collision this morning. The affected area is on the A283 Pulborough Road near Hurston Lane.