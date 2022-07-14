Sussex traffic evening update: Thursday, July 14

The A27 westbound between the A285 Halnaker and the A285 Chichester will have one lane closed due to emergency barrier repairs, according to National Highways.

The closure will be in place from 8pm-6am.

Emergency barrier repairs are also set to close a lane on the A27 westbound between the A259 Chichester East and the A286 between the same times, according to National Highways.

Sussex traffic and travel

National Highways said between the same times the A27 westbound will also have a lane closed between the A285 Chichester and its junction with the A259 Chichester East due to emergency barrier repairs.

Emergency barrier repairs are also planned at the same time on the A27 eastbound at the junction with the A259 Chichester East, according to National Highways.

Road marking is set to take place at the same time on the A23 northbound between the A272 and the M23.

Two of three lanes are expected to be closed.

The M23 northbound will have two of three lanes closed between junctions 11 and 10a from 8pm-6am, according to National Highways.

The closure is for road marking.

National Highways said emergency roadworks will also close two of four lanes on the M23 southbound between junctions eight and nine from 9pm-6am.

A disruption is expected on the A259 in both directions between the A27 and the A269 Bexhill West because of emergency roadworks, according to National Highways.