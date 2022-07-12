Sussex traffic evening update: Tuesday, July 12

Traffic has been seen westbound on the A27 by Shoreham.

There is also heavy traffic on the A259 in both directions by Lancing due to construction work, according to the AA.

The M23 southbound at junction 11 will have a lane closed from 8pm-6am due to emergency barrier repairs.

Sussex traffic and travel

Emergency roadworks are planned to close two of four lanes on the M23 southbound between junctions nine and 10.

The closure is expected to be in place from 9pm-6am.

Two lanes are also expected to be closed southbound between junctions eight and nine at the same time.

From 8pm-6am emergency barrier repairs are planned to close a lane on the M23 northbound at junction 11.

Emergency barrier repairs are also planned to close a lane on the A23 in both directions between the M23 and A272