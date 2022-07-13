Sussex traffic evening update: Wednesday, July 13

Emergency barrier repairs are set to close one of two lanes on the A23 northbound between the A273 and the junction with the A2300, according to the AA.

The AA said the closure is set to be in place from 8pm-6am.

The M23 will also have two of four lanes closed southbound between junctions eight and nine from 9pm-6am due to emergency roadworks, the AA has said.

Sussex traffic and travel

Traffic has been seen westbound on Old Shoreham Road heading towards Lancing.

There is also heavy traffic eastbound on the A259 approaching Brighton Pier.

Victoria Drive by Dacre Road in Eastbourne is closed due to a collision, according to a resident.

The AA said a disruption is expected on the A259 in both directions between the A27 and the A269 Bexhill West because of emergency roadworks.