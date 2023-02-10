As schools break up for a week, here’s a look at traffic and travel news across Sussex in case you’re getting away.

Roads closed from 8pm tonight until 6am tomorrow (February 11):

A27 closed both ways between the Drusillas roundabout and Polegate diversion via the A26 and A22

A27 eastbound between the Dyke Road junction and the Patcham interchange A23

Sussex traffic: Here’s what you need to know if you’re getting away for half term

A27 both ways between the Manor roundabout in Lancing and the Grove Lodge roundabout in Worthing, diversion in both directions via the A2025 Grinstead lane, A259 and A24

A27 westbound between Arundel and the Fontwell roundabout diversion via the A284 Lyminster Rd, A259 and A29

