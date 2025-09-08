Sussex traffic: incident blocks road, Newhaven swing bridge opening time and A27 'severe delays'

Here are your morning traffic updates in Sussex for Monday

In Crawley, an incident has been reported this morning. Slow traffic has been seen on the A23 Crawley Avenue Southbound from Ilfield Roundabout to the A2220 Horsham Road (Cheals Roundabout).

An incident has been reported on the A272. A road traffic collision has been reported, with the road possibly blocked. Delays are expected.

There is also a warning to drivers in Newhaven. The Newhaven swing Bridge is scheduled to open this morning at 11.15 am. This is expected to cause delays.

In Battle, the A2100 Battle Hill is closed both ways until early October for roadworks by SGN. Delays are expected throughout this period.

Finally, there are severe delays on the A27 in Worthing. Drivers near Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between the A27 Arundel Road and A27 are seeing 10 minute delays.

This traffic information has been sourced with AA Road Watch and Sussex Traffic Watch on X.