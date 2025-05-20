Sussex traffic: M23 incident; A27 and A24 delays reported

Here is your morning traffic report for Sussex on Tuesday, May 20.

As of 8.10am, one incident has been reported in the county.

An AA Traffic News report read: “One lane closed and heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on M23 southbound from J8 (M25 Interchange) to J9 (Gatwick Airport).”

“Delays increasing on M23 southbound between M23 and J9 (Gatwick Airport). Average speed 15 mph.”

Meanwhile, the AA reported minor delays around the Robin Hood roundabout northbound between A24 (Broadbridge Heath Roundabout) and A24 (Great Daux roundabout). Vehicles are travelling at an average speed of ten mph.

Delays said said to be increasing on the A24 northbound between A24 and A283 The Pike.

In Chichester, the AA reported that delays increasing on A27 Chichester Bypass – eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout). The average speed is ten mph.

In Brighton, delays are said to be increasing on A259 Marine Drive – westbound between Malines Avenue and B2123 High Street. The average speed is ten mph.

According to Sussex Traffic Watch, roadworks are causing delays on the A267 towards Frant in East Sussex. Traffic is reportedly queueing northbound for ‘around 30 minutes’ due to roadworks.”

In Hassocks, Sussex Traffic Watch reported that A273 Clayton Hill roadworks – with temporary lights – ‘continue to cause delays, especially northbound’.