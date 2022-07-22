Slough Green – there are reports that there is a burst water main on the B2115. The road is closed on Sloughgreen Lane both ways between B2114 Cuckfield Road and Mallions Lane (between Cuckfield and Warninglid).

Burgess Hill – there are temporary traffic signals due to water main work on West Street at Fairfield Road. Temporary traffic signals are also on B2112 Ditchling Road due to drainage works.

Dial Post – a lane is closed due to drainage works on the A24 Southbound near Honeybridge Park.

Sussex traffic and travel

Partridge Green – there is construction work on the A281 near the Partridge Green turnoff with temporary traffic signals in place.

Uckfield – the B2102 has temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Framfield Road at Harcourt Road.

Newhaven – there are reports of slow traffic due to a crash involving a motorbike on the A259 Eastbound near the Newhaven Swing Bridge.

Herstmonceux – temporary traffic signals are in place on the A271 Gardner Street at West End due to water main work.

Hastings – there are temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on The Green at Upper Maze Hill. Temporary traffic signals are also at Elphinstone Road at Baldslow Road due to gas main work.

Battle – there is gas man work on the A271 with temporary traffic signals on the North Trade Road near Sunny Rise.