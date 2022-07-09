Sussex traffic and travel

Brighton – Eastern Road will be closed this weekend near the 3Ts construction site at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

Uckfield – Brighton and Hove Buses said Uckfield High Street will be closed for the Children’s Procession from 11.45am to 12.45pm today. BH29 services will be diverted and people can find out more at buses.co.uk/service-updates.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westham – Rattle Road is partially blocked due to reports of a crash and a fallen telegraph pole. The road is affected eastbound between Stone Cross and Westham but traffic is coping well.

Chichester – there is queuing traffic on the A286 at Dell Quay, southbound just after the Stockbridge roundabout.