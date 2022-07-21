Stagecoach South East has announced that Eastbourne’s Langney Rise is closed from its junction with The Rising to Hide Hollow Roundabout. Loop and 1X services will divert via Pembury Road, Sevenoaks Road and Kingfisher Drive for the duration of these works.

Stagecoach South East also said Bexhill route 97 will be on diversion due to Gunters Lane road closure until Friday. A spokesperson said: “Buses will divert via Little common road, Combe valley way, London road, Ninfield road and Turkey road for the duration of these works.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southwick – Lanes are closed on the A270 Old Shoreham Road due to telecoms work at Kingston Lane.

Sussex traffic and travel

Hampden Park – there is gas main work with temporary traffic signals on Lindfield Road at Branston Road.

Bexhill – temporary traffic signals are on the A259 Little Common Road at Broadoak Lane due to construction.

Hailsham – temporary traffic signals on A271 near Biffa.

Partridge Green – there is construction work on the A281 near the Partridge Green Turnoff with temporary traffic signals in place.

Horsham – gas main work is taking place on B2237 Worthing Road Picts Hill at the Boars Head Pub (temporary traffic signals).

Chichester – drivers at Whyke Roundabout are experiencing delays of four minutes on Whyke Roundabout Eastbound between A27 Chichester By-Pass and A27 Chichester By-Pass (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).