Motorists in East Sussex have been warned about traffic delays due to the Beachy Head marathon.

The Beachy Head Marathon is one the biggest off-road marathons in the UK. Formerly known as the Seven Sisters Marathon, it is popular for its ‘scenic and challenging route’ through the South Downs National Park countryside.

However, it is perhaps not so popular for drivers trying to get to their destination.

A Sussex Traffic Watch notice on social media earlier today (Saturday, October 26) read: “Beachy Head marathon today with Upper Dukes Drive closed both ways.

Beachy Head Marathon 2022. Photo: Jon Rigby

"Delays are possible as runners cross the A259 Between Exceat and the Eastbourne Downs Golf club and again between Seaford and Alfriston.”

The 10k run set off with a route comprising of breath-taking views and challenges, taking a shorter looping route across the Downs to Belle Tout Lighthouse and back.

The event organisers said: The Beachy Head Ultra incorporates the full Beachy Head Marathon course, followed by the Beachy Head 10k course.

“The marathon, ultra and 10k distances take place on Saturday 26 October 2024.

“The Beachy Head Half takes place on Sunday 27 October 2024. The route will encompass much of the marathon route, however will detour into new surroundings which still have that amazing, picturesque scenery.”

For more event information visit https://www.beachyheadmarathon.com and click here to see the route map.