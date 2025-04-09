Sussex traffic: Newhaven swing bridge to open and A27 delays continue due to works

Here are your morning Sussex Traffic updates (Image: Sussex World).

Here are your Sussex morning traffic updates for Wednesday, April 9.

Newhaven swing bridge will be opening this morning at around 10 am, expect long delays around the town due to this.

On the A264 between Crawley and Horsham, roadworks are continuing to cause delays in both directions.

Both ways on the A27 at Hollingbury are seeing lengthy delays roadworks continue.

Delays are also being reported on the A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound between B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout) and A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout). The average speed is approximately 10 mph.

The following traffic information was sourced with AA Roadwatch and Sussex Traffic Watch on X.