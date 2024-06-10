Sussex traffic report: A21 collision and coach incident reported on A27

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is your morning traffic report for Sussex on Monday, June 10.

A two-vehicle collision has been reported in East Sussex this morning.

An AA Traffic News report for the Sedlescombe area read: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A21 both ways at Marley Lane.”

Another partial road closure is in place in Polegate – after a coach reportedly broke down on a busy roundabout.

An AA report read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to stalled coach on A27 Polegate Bypass at A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout).”

Delays have been reported on the A27, westbound towards the A22 (Golden Jubilee roundabout).

In Falmer, traffic is reportedly slow on B2123 The Drove northbound between Millyard Crescent and A27 Falmer Hill (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction).

In Beddingham, delays are said to be increasing on A27 westbound between Pound Lane (Berwick village turn off) and A26 (Beddingham Roundabout).

In Newick, the AA has reported queueing traffic on A272 Goldbridge Road both ways at The Green – in the construction area.

No incidents have been reported in West Sussex but heavy rush hour traffic has been reported in some areas.

The AA has reported increasing delays on the A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound, with delays easing eastbound.

In Worthing, there are queues on A27 Warren Road westbound between Lambleys Lane (Lyons Farm Traffic Lights) and A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout).

In Chichester, there are traffic delays on Portfield Roundabout westbound between A27 and A27 Chichester By-pass (Bognor Road Roundabout).