Flooding is continuing to have a major impact on roads in Sussex.

According to the Environment Agency, local groundwater flooding is ‘probable in the South of England’ for the next five days. Land, roads and some properties ‘could flood and there could be travel disruption’. Click here to see where flood warnings and alerts are in place.

These roads are closed in Sussex this morning (Friday, January 20), as of 8.20am, according to AA Traffic.

- The eastbound A27 between Lancing and Shoreham is expected to be closed until after mid-morning on Friday. A27 eastbound from A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout) to A283 / Shoreham Flyover (Steyning turn off). Congestion to Lancing along the A249 and A2025 with traffic diverting around the closure. This is due to ice. Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays are increasing on A259 Brighton Road Eastbound between Navarino Road and Riverbank. National Highways said ‘complex investigation and clear-up works’ were still ongoing at the scene last night.

- A27 eastbound from B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean junction) to A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe roundabout). Lane one of two remains closed due to water run-off and icy temperatures. Emergency repairs are ongoing, with two-miles of queuing traffic.

- A26 closed in Beddingham due to flooding both ways between A259 and A27 (Beddingham roundabout). Road closed since Wednesday (January 18), with continuing run-off groundwater and freezing temperatures.

- Denton Road in South Heighton closed due to flooding both ways from B2109 Avis Road to Denton Drive.

- Westcourt Drive in Bexhill closed due to flooding and ice under the railway bridge on Westcourt Drive, both ways between Terminus Avenue and B2182 Cooden Drive.

- South Terrace remains closed in Hastings due to flooding both ways between Devonshire Road and A2101 Queens Road. The Mall and car park at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre remain closed after heavy flooding. A number of other shops are open again.

- Buxted, A272 – Reports of crash on A272 High Street both ways near Framfield Road. Traffic is coping well.

- The B2145 partially blocked in Hunston, near Chichester, due to a stalled bus. Traffic is slow both ways between Little Boultons and Green Lane.

- Reports of stalled truck on A23 near Handcross. Traffic is said to be coping well but police are en route to investigate.