A lorry reportedly got stuck in a ditch near Fishbourne, blocking the A27 between Emsworth and Chichester. 'Severe delays' of more than half an hour have been reported on the A27 eastbound between the Emsworth services and A259 Fishbourne roundabout. The average speed has been reported as five mph.

In a social media statement just before 7am, National Highways wrote: "One lane is closed on the A27 eastbound between the A259 Emsworth and the A259 Chichester due to a collision involving a lorry.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There is about three miles of congestion approaching the incident which is likely to add about half an hour to your journey."

In an update just over half an hour later, National Highways stated that all lanes were now reopened, adding: "Long delays remain in the area but this will start to ease now." Click here to read more.

Another collision has been reported near Chichester this morning

There have been reports of a single-vehicle collision in Birdham, at the junction with Lockgate Road at Highleigh Road. Traffic is said to be coping well.

In Worthing, a crash has been reported on the A259. A car and a motorbike were reportedly involved in a collision at the junction with A259 Brighton Road and Western Road.

A lorry reportedly got stuck in a ditch near Fishbourne, blocking the A27 between Emsworth and Chichester.

Delays have also been reported on Grove Lodge roundabout eastbound between Warren Road and the A27. Queues are also starting to build on A27 Old Shoreham Road eastbound between Manor Road and Hoe Court.

Meanwhile, in East Sussex, there have been reports of cows on Coast Road, near Normans Bay railway station, but traffic is said to be coping well.