In East Sussex, Crowhurst Road is reportedly blocked due to a fallen tree and power cables. The road is both ways between B2092 Queensway and Swainham Lane.

Near Hastings, there is also slow traffic on A21 Sedlescombe Road North southbound before A28 Westfield Lane.

Delays of six minutes have been reported on A27 westbound in East Sussex

Sussex traffic report

In Saltdean, delays of seven minutes have been reported on A259 Marine Drive westbound between Phyllis Avenue and Cranleigh Avenue.

In Brighton, there is slow traffic on B2123 High Street at A259 Marine Drive. Queues have been reported at the lights in the centre of Rottingdean.

In Polegate, delays increasing on A2270 Eastbound between A27 Lewes Road and A27 Polegate By Pass (Cop Hall Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

Meanwhile, in West Sussex, there have been reports of a two-vehicle crash on Manor Road near Church Road in Selsey. Traffic is said to be coping well.

In Chichester, traffic is queuing on A27 eastbound at the Fishbourne roundabout. Eastbound delays are also increasing between the Emsworth Services and A259 Cathedral Way.

Traffic is slow on A27 Chichester Bypass eastbound before A259 (Bognor Bridge roundabout), with further delays building on A259 Bognor Road.

Delays are increasing on A259 westbound between Green Lane and A27 Chichester Bypass, with an average speed of ten mph.

In Worthing, 'severe delays' of at least 13 minutes are said to be worsening on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Sompting Bypass. On average, vehicles are travelling at five mph.

In Arundel, there is queueing traffic on A27 Lyminster Road westbound before A284 (Crossbush Junction).

There are also delays in Washington. Queues have been reportedon A24 London Road northbound before A283 The Pike (Washington roundabout). Northbound traffic is said to be increasing, with an average speed of ten mph.

There is also traffic congestion on A272 at A281 (Village Hall roundabout), with the 'usual delays' heading into Cowfold.