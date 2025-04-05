Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is your evening traffic report for Sussex on Saturday, April 5.

According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, a collision has taken place in East Sussex this afternoon, which is still causing tailbacks.

The incident was first reported just before 1.35pm today and took place in Uckfield.

The AA said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on B2102 both ways from A22 (Copwood roundabout) to Bell Lane.

Slow traffic is also being reported on the A259 in Newhaven.

On its traffic alert, the AA said: “Very slow traffic on A259 Brighton Road Eastbound near Newfield Road. In the construction area.”

The incident was first reported this morning just after 11.20am.

Delays are also being reported on the A27 outside Brighton, which was first reported just after 2.30pm this afternoon.

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Delays of eight minutes and delays easing on A27 Westbound between A270 (Stanmer Park) and A23 London Road. Average speed 10 mph.”

There are also reports of slow traffic due to a collision this evening in the west of the county in Bolney.

The AA said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash on A272 Bolney Road both ways at Stairbridge Lane.”

The incident was first reported just before 4.20pm.

And in Chichester, there is queuing traffic on the A27 due to a collision.

The incident was first reported just after 4.25pm.

The AA, on its traffic bulletin, said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, a lorry and a van involved on A27 Chichester By-pass at B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout). On the roundabout.”