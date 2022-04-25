In West Sussex, there have been reports of a crash involving a lorry and a car on the A23, at junction 11 on the M23 (Pease Pottage interchange). A stalled vehicle has also been reported on A23 Crawley Avenue between A2220 Horsham Road (Cheals Roundabout) and Ifield Avenue.

Police officers are reportedly en-route to investigate both incidents but traffic is said to be coping well.

'Severe delays' have been reported in Chichester this morning.

Delays of at least 12 minutes are said to be increasing on A27 Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout).

There is also queueing traffic on A27 Chichester Bypass at A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge roundabout) and at the A259 (Bognor Bridge roundabout).

Meanwhile, a fallen tree reportedly blocked a road near Horsham this morning. The tree has since been cleared from A281 Guildford Road near A29 Bognor Road.

Heavy traffic has been reported on A24 London Road northbound before A283 The Pike (Washington roundabout).

There is also queueing traffic on A280 Long Furlong before A24 Findon Bypass (Findon roundabout).

In Arundel, traffic is backing up on A27 Lyminster Road westbound before A284 (Crossbush Junction).

In Worthing, heavy delays have been reported on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and the A27.

Meanwhile, in East Sussex, heavy delays have been reported in and around Eastbourne.

Long queues are said to be increasing on A2270 Eastbourne Road southbound between A27 Lewes Road and Eastbourne Road.

In Polegate, 'severe delays' are increasing on Willingdon Roundabout northbound between A2270 Willingdon Road and A27 Polegate Bypass.

Meanwhile, two cars have been involved in a crash on the A259 at Litlington Road in Exceat. The road is blocked, affecting traffic between Seaford and Friston.

At West Firle, delays are increasing on A27 westbound between Station Road (Drusillas roundabout) and Burgh Lane.

In Brighton, there is slow traffic on B2123 Falmer Road both ways before Warren Road.

On the railway line, trains are being delayed between Brighton and Lewes, in both directions. Southern Rail said this is due to a track circuit failure in the Falmer area.