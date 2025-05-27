Sussex traffic: roads closed and swing bridge opening set to cause delays
On the A23 Preston Road, there are Brighton roadworks with temporary lights. This is causing delays on both approaches.
On the A267 at Frant, East Sussex, roadworks with temporary lights continue expect delays.
The A271 is scheduled to close both ways from today until Friday, May 30 between the A269 junction at Boreham Hill and Stevens crouch west of Battle. Delays are expected.
In Eastbourne, Rodmill Drive is scheduled to close both ways today until Friday, May 30 for roadworks.
There is also an advanced warning in place as Newhaven Swing Bridge is scheduled to open this Lunchtime at 12.40 pm. Delays are expected.
