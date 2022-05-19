Sussex traffic round-up: Here's the latest from the roads this evening

In Littlehampton, motorists are facing delays on the A284 Lyminster Road both ways around Old Mead Road while construction works take place.

There are temporary traffic lights in the area, according to travel sources.

In Burgess Hill it has been reported that there is ‘very slow traffic’ on Junction Road due to crash involving a single car near Cants Lane.

Traffic stock image

In Cowfold, traffic is congested on the A272 both ways at A281, by the Village Hall roundabout. Congestion to Brook Hill is also queuing southbound.

In Lewes, slow traffic is being reported on the A27 eastbound at the A26 by Southerham roundabout.

In Chichester traffic is slow and queuing around with delays upwards of two minutes on the Whyke roundabout between the A27 Chichester bypass and he Bognor Bridge roundabout.