Sussex traffic round up: October 2

Here is what the traffic is currently looking like across Sussex.

Chichester:

Slow traffic on A259 The Hornet from B2144 Oving Road to A286 Saint Pancras. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

Queueing traffic on A27 Chichester Bypass both ways from A259 (Fishbourne Roundabout) to A285 (Portfield Roundabout). In patches.

Worthing:

Queueing traffic on A24 London Road at A283 The Pike. Traffic is queueing on all approaches to the roundabout.

Queueing traffic on A24 Findon Bypass at A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout). Traffic is queueing on most approaches to the roundabout.

Queueing traffic on A24 Warren Road both ways from A27 Crockhurst Hill (Offington Corner) to A27 Grove Lodge Roundabout (Grove Lodge Roundabout).

Shoreham:

Queueing traffic on A27 Shoreham Bypass both ways from A24 Warren Road (Grove Lodge Roundabout) to A283 Steyning Road. In patches.

Steyning:

Slow traffic on A283 Steyning Bypass from Horsham Road to Clays Hill. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

Brighton:

Queueing traffic on A23 London Road at A27 (Patcham). Traffic is queueing on most approaches to the roundabout.

Queueing traffic on A27 Eastbound from A2038 Devil's Dyke Road to A23 London Road (Patcham).

East Sussex:

Slow traffic on A27 Westbound from Brown Jack Avenue to A26 (Beddingham Roundabout). In patches.

Queueing traffic on A22 Golden Cross Northbound from A295 South Road to Burgh Hill Road. In patches.

Polegate:

Slow traffic on A2270 Eastbourne Road Northbound at Church Road. Traffic is slow to join the A27 towards Brighton.

Hastings:

Queueing traffic on A2100 at A2690. In the construction area. Traffic is queueing around Beauport holiday park, near to a set of temporary traffic lights.

Queueing traffic on A21 both ways from A28 Westfield Lane to B2244 Paygate Road. In patches.