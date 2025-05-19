Here is the latest traffic news from across Sussex on Monday (May 19).

Two cars have reportedly collided on A280 Long Furlong in West Sussex.

AA Traffic News reported the incident at 4.30pm, adding that the road is partially blocked from A24 Findon Bypass (Findon roundabout) to Long Furlong Lane.

There has also been a collision in Midhurst.

The AA reported: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on A286 Bepton Road northbound around Heathfield Park.”

This comes after the A27 was partially blocked after a collision – involving a motorbike and a car – in Lancing around 2.40pm.

The AA reported: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on A27 Upper Brighton Road Eastbound at Busticle Lane (Hill Barn Traffic Lights).”

The incident has since been resolved.

There were also delays on the A27 in East Sussex after a separate incident.

An AA notice read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to fallen tree on B2123 The Drove both ways between Warren Road and A27 Falmer Hill (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction).”

The tree has since been cleared from the road.

Meanwhile, in Broad Oak – a village in the Rother district – a road traffic incident has been reported.

The AA reported: “Reports of multi-vehicle crash on A28 Northiam Road around B2089 Udimore Road. Traffic is coping well.”